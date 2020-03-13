MGM temporarily closing nightclubs, dayclubs

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its nightclubs and dayclubs, the company announced Friday in a tweet.

Tyson Fury and DJ superstar Steve Aoki are shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Tyson Fur (center, in suit) and his entourage are shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

“Effective immediately, operations at all nightclubs and dayclubs will be suspended temporarily,” the tweet said.

The move follows Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Thursday announcement that it was closing all its large entertainment gathering locations, including buffets. MGM closed its buffets earlier this week.

Among the company’s club offerings in Las Vegas are the Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria, Bare at The Mirage, Wet Republic and Daylight at Mandalay Bay and Jemaa in the NoMad Hotel atop Park MGM.

MGM’s nightclub offerings include Jewel at Aria, the Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand, the Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay, and On The Record at Park MGM.

MGM spokesman Brian Ahern did not elaborate when asked whether club employees would continue to be paid during the closures.

The company has been gearing to welcome guests to dayclubs for spring break festivities this month.

