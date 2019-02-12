Tourism

MGM’s Las Vegas room rates tracking higher than this time last year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2019 - 6:19 pm
 

The new year is shaping up to be a strong one for MGM Resorts International’s Strip properties as Park MGM and Mandalay Bay revive and convention attendance picks up, according to Wall Street banks.

The casino operator’s Las Vegas room rates are tracking 13 percent to 20 percent higher in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, according to surveys by JPMorgan and Credit Suisse published Monday.

MGM Resorts completed the $550 million upgrade and rebranding of Park MGM in December just as Lady Gaga kicked offer her much-awaited residency at the property’s theater. Park MGM room rates are tracking 45 percent higher compared with last year, when it was engulfed in construction, Credit Suisse said.

Mandalay Bay also has seen room rates rally this year as the stigma associated with the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting fades. Rates at the property, which is also home to MGM Resorts’ largest convention center, are up 27 percent, according to Credit Suisse.

MGM Resorts also is benefiting from an increase in travelers attending conventions and meetings, according to Credit Suisse. The bank estimates attendance at annual, large-scale conventions will grow 12 percent in the first half, including

8 percent in the first quarter. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Center declined to give a convention forecast for the first quarter.

World of Concrete attendance rose about 4 percent this year to about 60,000, while attendance at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo jumped 8 percent to about 40,000, according to organizers. Large conventions can fill up several resorts, causing room rates to increase.

MGM Resorts opened two conference centers in the past 12 months to attract more meeting and business travelers.

“The extremely strong rate growth in our survey is driven by rate compression from major events in Q1,” Credit Suisse said in its report.

The upbeat outlook for MGM Resorts at the start of this year contrasts with the negative sentiment surrounding the company and the Strip just a few months ago.

Strip resorts reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue amid one of the strongest periods of U.S. economic growth in years, raising concerns that Las Vegas growth might have hit a wall. Gaming executives placed the blame on a drop in the number of city events, such as concerts and fights.

Credit Suisse said the Strip’s poor performance in the third quarter was an anomaly and possibly caused in part by some artists avoiding Las Vegas in the aftermath of the Oct. 1 shooting.

“We don’t see last summer as a harbinger of a roll-over in the leisure customer,” Credit Suisse said.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

Business
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Local designers’ picks for the Las Vegas Market
The trends that local interior designers are noticing at the Las Vegas Market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fun photo booth at World of Concrete
World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center sponsored by DeWalt gives conventioneers a chance for photos with giant tools. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: Laserstar Technologies
Laerstar Technologies showed off their laser engraving machines, that can be used to personalize anything from guns and knives, to medical tools and household items. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center including an impact crusher, concrete pump and a self-erecting portable concrete batch plant. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shot Show 2019: Kalashnikov USA shows off new products
Jonathan Mossberg of Kalashnikov USA talks about new products on display at Shot Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
SHOT Show 2019: Astronaut Knife M-1
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Case, the maker of the Astronaut Knife M-1, debuted their commemorative model marking the event at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Day 2 boasts several competitions
Several competitions, including the Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge for first-year competitors, highlight Day 2 of the World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Massive trucks make appearance at World of Concrete
World of Concrete exhibitors discuss the steps to getting giant vehicles inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Tourism Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing