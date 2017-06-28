Mini-golf, bowling coming to Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip

Bally’s will open a 10,000-square-foot mini-golf, arcade and bowling attraction in the fall.

The operator of the Rio mini-golf course themed for the rock band Kiss will open a second location at Bally's. The theme for the new golf course is not yet known. (Christina Vitagliano/Monster Mini Golf)

Monster Mini Golf plans to hire about 20 people, founder Christina Vitagliano said. The company previously opened a mini-golf course themed around the rock band Kiss at the Rio, another Caesars property, in May 2016.

The Bally’s mini-golf course will have a different theme, not centered on music, Vitagliano said.

She said she was not ready to disclose the theme yet. Monster Mini Golf is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

The casino received a permit earlier this month for $323,000 worth of work to an area in Bally’s lower level retail shops, according to county records.

Caesars had originally approached Vitagliano about relocating the Kiss-themed course from its previous location near the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, she said.

Vitagliano also has plans for a third location in the Las Vegas area, she said. Monster Mini Golf has 30 18-hole miniature golf courses nationwide.

“It’s something fun that’s less expensive than the movies,” she said.

