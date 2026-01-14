75°F
Mob Museum opens retail outlet, minimuseum at Reid Airport

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
January 14, 2026 - 2:00 pm
 

Harry Reid International Airport travelers can get a taste of Las Vegas’ National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, The Mob Museum, with the opening of a retail outlet within the D gates that also includes some museum artifacts.

The store, operated in a partnership with Day One Group, had a soft opening earlier this month, but officially welcomed airport travelers Wednesday.

“I think certainly it’s going to feed your curiosity,” said Mob Museum President and CEO Jonathan Ullman in an interview. “If you’re familiar with the Mob Museum, you’re going to want to go inside and see what we’re offering in the store. If you’re really not familiar, it’s going to catch your eye. And once you enter, you’re going to get drawn to the exhibits and the graphics in there and some of the interactivity.”

Ullman said the museum will take advantage of the airport drawing millions of passengers annually. In 2024, the airport had 58 million arrivals and departures; The Mob Museum attracts more than 400,000 people to its downtown Las Vegas location.

While browsing destination-inspired souvenirs that include branded apparel, mugs, books and magnets, guests will get a preview of The Mob Museum’s signature storytelling and perspective on organized crime’s past and present. Visitors will be able to see the museum’s exhibits through artifact displays featuring objects from both sides of the law, including from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gangster Squad, mob-era Las Vegas and the infamous St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Visitors can also immerse themselves in “the life” by taking the oath of a “made man” and snapping their own mugshot in a police lineup.

“We wanted to make certain that we had some level of experience and interactivity and that visitors get a taste of what the museum is all about,” Ullman said. “Visitors will get the opportunity to encounter important history topics that we cover, some of the items on display, something that they’ve never been to the museum, and make them want to visit and learn more.”

For the airport, it’s something that will give passengers a taste of something different Las Vegas has to offer.

“Our airport plays a unique role in connecting millions of travelers to the spirit of Las Vegas and the entire destination,” said James Chrisley, director of the Clark County Department of Aviation. “By bringing The Mob Museum to Harry Reid International Airport, we’re sharing a rich part of our community’s history and identity with visitors from the very start of their journey.”

Red Jaguar

The store will have a temporary display that should draw plenty of attention.

For a limited time, The Mob Museum will display a 1972 Signal Red Jaguar XKE at the concourse entrance. The vehicle, once owned by Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, was a gift from veteran Caporegime Gregory DePalma.

According to former FBI undercover agent Joaquin “Jack” Garcia, who DePalma had unknowingly buddied up to during an FBI investigation in the early 2000s, DePalma had given the Jaguar to Gotti to gain favor with “the Dapper Don.” Gotti later gave the car to his wife, Victoria, for their 25th wedding anniversary. Its presence in the concourse will provide travelers with an initial look at organized crime’s international relationships and role in pop culture, something they can explore further through the retail store’s experience.

“The Day One Group is proud to partner with The Mob Museum to launch a new retail store at Harry Reid International Airport,” said Brian Ayala, principal for the Day One Group. “This collaboration brings a piece of Las Vegas history and culture directly to travelers, delivering a distinctive retail experience that celebrates the city’s iconic past while welcoming visitors from around the world.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

