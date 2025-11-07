More than 100 Las Vegas flights disrupted as FAA cuts schedules

More than 100 flights at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid were either canceled or delayed as of Friday morning.

The disruption followed the airport’s inclusion in the Federal Aviation Administration’s list of 40 U.S. “high-volume” airports where flight schedules are being reduced. The reductions are unprecedented and come as the government struggles with a growing number of unpaid air traffic controllers failing to report for work.

The reduction — established as a safety precaution during the U.S. government shutdown — is expected to result in the elimination of more than 150 flights a day in Las Vegas.

FlightAware, a global flight‑tracking service, reported 62 delays and 41 cancellations at Reid Airport as of 8 a.m. Southwest Airlines was hit hardest, with 24 cancellations and 53 delays. Frontier Airlines and United Airlines each canceled four flights, and Frontier reported three additional delays.

Delta Air Lines, Allegiant Air, SkyWest, American Airlines, and JetBlue reported three or fewer disruptions in total.

Officials have said that the flight reduction plan is likely to affect mostly domestic flights, rather than international routes. Most U.S. airlines have indicated that they will directly contact customers whose flights are canceled or delayed as a result of the reduction plan.

