NAB vendor pulls out of show, citing coronavirus fears

AJA Video Systems announced in a statement Wednesday it would not participate in the annual National Association of Broadcasters convention, which is being held April 19 through April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A vendor has opted to cancel its participation in next month’s NAB 2020 show citing risks from COVID-19.

More news about coronavirus Read here

AJA Video Systems announced in a statement this week it would not participate in the annual National Association of Broadcasters convention, which is being held April 19 through April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.