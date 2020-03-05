NAB vendor pulls out of show, citing coronavirus fears
A vendor has opted to cancel its participation in next month’s NAB 2020 show citing risks from COVID-19.
AJA Video Systems announced in a statement this week it would not participate in the annual National Association of Broadcasters convention, which is being held April 19 through April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
