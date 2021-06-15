111°F
Nationwide Southwest system issues causing delays at McCarran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 11:51 am
 
Updated June 15, 2021 - 12:55 pm
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Travelers heading to McCarran International Airport Tuesday should prepare for long wait times as Southwest Airlines is experiencing nationwide system issues.

A tweet sent Tuesday from McCarran’s verified Twitter account alerted travelers to potential delays tied to the airport’s busiest carrier.

“@SouthwestAir is experiencing system issues across the United States,” McCarran’s tweet read. “If you’re headed to the airport today, expect long lines and please pack your patience.”

McCarran officials declined the comment further on the issue, deferring to Southwest for additional information.

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in an email the airline is working to correct the issue to minimize associated travel impacts.

“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon,” Landson wrote. “Our teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and customer impact.”

Travelers should use Southwest.com to check flight status or contact a Southwest Airlines customer service agent at their airport for assistance, Landson noted.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations,” Landson said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

