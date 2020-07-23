Nellis Cab to lay off 160 employees in Las Vegas

Taxis sit in a parking lot of Nellis Cab Company on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Taxi ridership is down 97% since the coronavirus outbreak. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nellis Cab Co. is set to permanently lay off 160 employees on Sept. 19.

The affected positions were initially furloughed on March 20, when Nellis Cab anticipated the layoff would not be permanent, expecting them to last only six months.

“Nellis’ decision to now permanently lay off these employees is the result of unforeseeable business circumstances that were not known at the March 20 commencement of the layoffs,” said Nellis Cab General Manager Michelle Langille in a letter the company filed as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. “In particular, although some of the hotels and casinos that our taxis serve have not come back as fast as we thought with the June 4 reopening of gaming operations, the reason now for this notice and the planned permanent layoffs is the resurgence of the coronavirus and the difficulties in containing it.”

The letter goes on to state that although it appeared the coronavirus pandemic was on the downward trend in Las Vegas, the recent case spike impacted the tourism industry in southern Nevada.

The letter cites fears that with positive COVID-19 cases on the rise, Gov. Steve Sisolak could reclose some businesses that were shut down in Phase One of the state’s reopening plan,noting the reclosing of bars that took place July 10.

“All indications are that additional shutdown orders and other limitations will be reimposed in the very near future, which can only serve to further slow a return to normal operations,” Langille said in the WARN Act letter.

Aside from the 160 employees being laid off, Nellis Cab also alerted 135 employees not being permanently laid off that they may not return to work within the six months as originally projected in March.

Nellis Cab is now projecting these employees could be brought back to work sometime around mid-December. The company also stated the possibility of some permanently laid off employees being rehired as conditions improve, but did not have a timeline when that could occur.

