Tourism

Neon Museum to expand late-night tour schedule

By Bailey Schulz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2017 - 1:27 pm
 

The Neon Museum announced Thursday that it will be expanding its late-night tour schedule starting Saturday.

The hourlong tours are offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, beginning at 10:20 p.m. with a new tour starting every 20 minutes until 11:40 p.m.

The new tour schedule is being implemented after a surge in attendance, according to a statement from the museum. Attendance recently hit a new yearly record, with “more than 120,000 guests, a 21 percent annual increase in visitors,” according to the statement.

To further accommodate for the rise in attendance, the museum also offers self-guided access to the Boneyard, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a suggested donation.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal or (702)383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

 

