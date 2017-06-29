Neon Museum to expand late-night tour schedule

The Neon Museum announced Thursday that it will be expanding its late-night tour schedule starting Saturday.

A Riviera hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The hourlong tours are offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, beginning at 10:20 p.m. with a new tour starting every 20 minutes until 11:40 p.m.

The new tour schedule is being implemented after a surge in attendance, according to a statement from the museum. Attendance recently hit a new yearly record, with “more than 120,000 guests, a 21 percent annual increase in visitors,” according to the statement.

To further accommodate for the rise in attendance, the museum also offers self-guided access to the Boneyard, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a suggested donation.

Neon Museum Boneyard General admission is $28. Admittance for Nevada residents, seniors, military, veterans and students is $24.

770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, las vegas, nv