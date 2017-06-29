Neon Museum to expand late-night tour schedule

The Neon Museum announced Thursday that it will be expanding its late-night tour schedule starting Saturday.
The hourlong tours are offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, beginning at 10:20 p.m. with a new tour starting every 20 minutes until 11:40 p.m.
The new tour schedule is being implemented after a surge in attendance, according to a statement from the museum. Attendance recently hit a new yearly record, with “more than 120,000 guests, a 21 percent annual increase in visitors,” according to the statement.
To further accommodate for the rise in attendance, the museum also offers self-guided access to the Boneyard, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a suggested donation.
Neon Museum Boneyard
General admission is $28. Admittance for Nevada residents, seniors, military, veterans and students is $24.
770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, las vegas, nv