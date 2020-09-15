Nevada removed from New York’s travel advisory list

Nevada is among six states that were removed from New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory list.

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada is among six states that were removed from New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory, meaning travelers from those states will not have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Empire State.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Nevada, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota and Ohio have been removed from the travel advisory list.

The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed, while Puerto Rico has been added.

“When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that’s good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up.”

States included in the advisory have either a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a testing positivity rate of higher than a 10 percent over a seven-day rolling average.

With Tuesday’s changes there are now 30 states or territories listed on New York’s travel advisory list.

Those who travel to New York from one of the listed states must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and fill out a travel form before or after they land.

