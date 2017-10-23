Nevada tourism official leaving to take Sonoma County post

Claudia Vecchio, the first director of the state Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, has resigned to take a similar position in Sonoma County, California.

Claudia Vecchio, director of Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, stands next to the Google Trekker at a press conference in Reno, Tuesday, March 23, 2016. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the head of Nevada’s tourism initiative took the job of president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, there was no talk of fires, heartbreak or rebuilding.

Now, Claudia Vecchio will lead the monumental task of drawing visitors back to Northern California Wine Country in post-disaster circumstances.

Vecchio, the first director of the state Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, which consists of the Commission on Tourism, Division of Museums and History, Nevada Arts Council and the Nevada Indian Commission, has resigned her position to take the California post.

She took the new position before the disastrous wildfires that broke out earlier this month.

Her last day is Thursday and she begins her new job Nov. 1 in Sonoma County.

David Peterson has been named interim director and Gov. Brian Sandoval indicated a replacement process would begin later this year.

Acting Sonoma County Tourism CEO Tim Zahner said Vecchio will have plenty on her plate when she arrives.

“Claudia is stepping into a situation where the community of Sonoma County and the board and staff of Sonoma County Tourism have come together to not only support one another in our time of need, but also to rally around and get the word out that we are open for business and ready to welcome visitors to the Northern California they love,” Zahner said in an email.

A series of swiftly moving fires that began Oct. 9 engulfed 6,800 buildings, including an estimated 2,907 homes over several days, killing at least 23 people. Entire neighborhoods in Santa Rosa on the fringe of wine country were lost in the blazes.

“Our farmers, restaurants, winemakers, tour guides and hoteliers are all ready to continue providing the world-class experiences for which Sonoma County is famous,” Zahner said. “We look forward to her leadership and experience as we build on that momentum.”

Vecchio, the former president of Destination Integration in Dallas and the head of the Ohio’s tourism office, began working in Nevada in mid-November 2011.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.