Tourism

New adventure parks coming to Las Vegas

Urban Air Adventure Park is opening two locations in Las Vegas. (Urban Air Adventure Park)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2025 - 3:27 pm
 

Two new family-friendly destinations are coming to Las Vegas in 2025.

Unleashed Brands said it is bringing its “action-packed” Urban Air Adventure Park indoor attractions to two leased locations in the valley, with activities ranging from trampolines to laser tag. The new adventure parks will be located at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road and 4817 W. Craig Road, with an anticipated opening later this year.

“At Urban Air, we’re dedicated to delivering memorable experiences that bring families together,” Josh Wall, chief operating officer of Unleashed Brands, said in a statement. “Our parks are designed to offer something for everyone — whether it’s soaring to new heights on our unique attractions or enjoying a day of fun and adventure. We’re excited to bring this energy to the Las Vegas community and look forward to becoming their go-to destination for family fun.”

The locations will include basic trampolines, dodgeball, ropes and obstacle courses and climbing walls, as well as cafes offering things like pizza, pretzel bites and chicken tenders.

The parks will be open seven days a week, with day passes and memberships available.

According to the company’s website, prices vary based on location, but day passes typically cost around $30 to $45 with different levels available. The pricing for the Las Vegas locations has not been released. The Parent Pass is half-off the retail pass price with the same attractions as the child.

Birthday parties will also be available to book.

Each location will be employing around 70 people, with hiring starting soon, the company said.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

