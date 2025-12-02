New airport lounge opens at Las Vegas airport

A sixth branded airport lounge — the first at the airport’s C gates — opened its doors Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport

A sixth branded airport lounge opened Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.-affiliated Chase Bank and Chase Travel opened the two-story, 4,590-square-foot Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, which is the first airport lounge offered at the Southwest Airlines-dominated C gates.

Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business primary cardmembers, J.P. Morgan Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card primary cardmembers and authorized users have access to Chase’s network of lounges and Sapphire Reserve and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers may bring up to two guests per visit for free and additional guests for $27.

The lounge debuts Chase’s first-of-its-kind champagne parlor, where travelers can enjoy sparkling selections by bar cart service, including glasses of champagne, mimosas and seasonal spritz cocktails, as well as food offerings to their seats.

The lounge’s dining options offer guests a seasonal menu featuring curated dishes by restaurant group Momofuku, founded by chef David Chang in 2004 and part of the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables program, including a spicy cucumber salad, crispy nori potatoes and Momofuku’s famous pork bun. Guests also can enjoy locally roasted coffee from Nevada-based Dark Moon Coffee Roasters, a curated wine list from Parcelle and signature and locally inspired cocktails.

“Las Vegas is renowned for its vibrant energy, world-class entertainment and diverse culinary scene — qualities we’ve brought to life throughout the lounge,” Dana Pouwels, head of airport lounge benefits at Chase, said in a release.

“From the champagne parlor to thoughtfully designed spaces for productivity as well as our signature bar, our newest lounge gives travelers a taste of the city’s luxury and excitement, making their journey as memorable as the destination itself,” he said.

It’s Reid International’s sixth lounge. Credit card companies Capital One and American Express opened lounges in the D gates earlier this year. The Capital One Lounge and The Centurion Lounge by American Express joined The United Club and Club LAS in the D gates and there’s a second Club LAS in the E gates at Terminal 3.

Those don’t count a pair of USO lounges at Terminals 1 and 3 at the airport.

The new lounge builds on the recent expansion and enhancement of the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge network. Following Las Vegas, new lounge locations are also planned at Los Angeles International Airport and Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport.

Chase lounges currently are open at airports in Boston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego and at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International.

