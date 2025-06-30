New daily bus service to link Las Vegas with other major Southwest cities

A national charter bus provider announced it will launch daily service connecting Las Vegas to Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego and other cities in the Southwest.

GOGO Charters, a national charter bus provider, announced it will launch daily service connecting Las Vegas to Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego in 2026.

The new service will connect nine cities: Carlsbad, California; Henderson; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Ontario, California; Phoenix; San Diego; Tempe, Arizona; and Tucson, Arizona.

Fares will start at $10 and will vary based on distance and demand, according to a company news release. Local service will run from the Las Vegas Convention Center Station directly to Phoenix and Los Angeles.

“The move is part of GOGO Charters’ broader plan to create a large-scale, connected network of reliable ground transportation,” the company said in the release.

Established in 2013 as a charter bus rental service, GOGO Rentals started intercity passenger service this year in Texas. Service in the Midwest, Florida, the Mid-Atlantic and the Southwest will begin in the coming months, the company said.

The buses will be equipped with onboard Wi-Fi and climate control, according to the news release. Customers will be able to book tickets and track their trips on the GOGO Charters mobile app.

The route connecting Las Vegas to Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego will add to existing daily options from other providers, including FlixBus and Greyhound.

