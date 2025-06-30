81°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

New daily bus service to link Las Vegas with other major Southwest cities

GOGO Charters, a national charter bus provider, announced it will launch daily service connecting Las Vegas to Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego in 2026. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this undated photo, a GOGO Charters bus is parked at a stop on its Texas route, the company' ...
In this undated photo, a GOGO Charters bus is parked at a stop on its Texas route, the company's first foray into passenger routes. (GOGO Charters)
More Stories
In this July 4, 2021, file photo, fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as people watch fr ...
Fewer Fourth of July visitors anticipated for Las Vegas
Jacqueline Flores, right, and Louis Koorndyk, left, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Ter ...
Las Vegas short-term rental group challenges enforcement of rules
Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sa ...
What’s planned in Nevada for the next Fourth of July, when America turns 250?
Emergency vehicles are seen next to an American Airlines jet upon its return to Harry Reid Inte ...
Plane diverted to Dallas in American’s 2nd Vegas-Charlotte issue this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2025 - 12:23 pm
 

GOGO Charters, a national charter bus provider, announced it will launch daily service connecting Las Vegas to Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego in 2026.

The new service will connect nine cities: Carlsbad, California; Henderson; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Ontario, California; Phoenix; San Diego; Tempe, Arizona; and Tucson, Arizona.

Fares will start at $10 and will vary based on distance and demand, according to a company news release. Local service will run from the Las Vegas Convention Center Station directly to Phoenix and Los Angeles.

This map shows GOGO Charters' planned daily service for several cities in the Southwest, includ ...
This map shows GOGO Charters' planned daily service for several cities in the Southwest, including Las Vegas. (GOGO Charters)

“The move is part of GOGO Charters’ broader plan to create a large-scale, connected network of reliable ground transportation,” the company said in the release.

Established in 2013 as a charter bus rental service, GOGO Rentals started intercity passenger service this year in Texas. Service in the Midwest, Florida, the Mid-Atlantic and the Southwest will begin in the coming months, the company said.

The buses will be equipped with onboard Wi-Fi and climate control, according to the news release. Customers will be able to book tickets and track their trips on the GOGO Charters mobile app.

The route connecting Las Vegas to Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego will add to existing daily options from other providers, including FlixBus and Greyhound.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Strip casino ditching resort fees this summer
By / RJ

A casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip is doubling down on being a bargain destination this summer, announcing the elimination of all resort fees just weeks after scrapping parking fees.

MORE STORIES