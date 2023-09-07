New entity to manage Sphere, sports, entertainment partnerships

Oak View Group, which is building a $10 billion resort complex, is the lead partner of a new entity, Crown Properties Collection, overseeing sports, entertainment deals.

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three companies relatively new to Southern Nevada have formed a partnership to collaborate on bringing sports and entertainment brands together with hospitality.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., Sphere Entertainment Co. and Oak View Group on Thursday announced the founding of Crown Properties Collection.

The purpose of Crown Properties will be to “manage marquee partnerships with sports and entertainment brands and venues worldwide,” according to a release issued by the three companies.

Jay Voelker, who served as senior vice president of business development for the PGA Tour where he oversaw the golf tour’s global sponsorship business, has joined Oak View Group as president of Crown Properties.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment oversees several venues and sports teams in New York, while Sphere Entertainment oversees the soon-to-open Sphere in Las Vegas.

Oak View Group is planning to build a $10 billion resort project with an NBA-ready arena at Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Under the partnership agreement, MSG Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment will be Crown Properties Collection’s first clients, with CPC overseeing the global partnership and sponsorship representation of all brands and properties across the MSG family of companies.

“Crown Properties Collection’s purpose is to provide unprecedented global representation for world-renowned sports and entertainment brands and venues, and there is no greater portfolio to begin with than the MSG family of companies’ world-class assets,” Voelker said in a release. “I am honored to join OVG, the leading full service live entertainment and hospitality company to represent CPC and create a new model for global partnerships in our industry.”

