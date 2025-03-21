New gaming lounge, eateries coming to Las Vegas airport

Construction crews have begun work on a series of projects designed to enhance the customer experience at the airport serving Las Vegas.

What to know for pool season at Las Vegas casinos

Don’t like Southwest’s new bag policy? The airline answers your questions

Two vending machines produced by "‘Til Death Do Us Party” deliver accessories for bachelor and bachelorette parties at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Clark County Department of Aviation)

Two vending machines produced by "‘Til Death Do Us Party” deliver accessories for bachelor and bachelorette parties at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Clark County Department of Aviation)

Las Vegas Beer Union, which offers a collection of local brews in addition to a menu of bites, burgers and pizzas, has opened near gate B19 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Clark County Department of Aviation)

Construction crews at Harry Reid International Airport have begun work on a series of modernization projects designed to enhance the customer experience at the airport serving Las Vegas.

Representatives of the airport said the next projects are beginning this month to join several other amenities that already have opened.

A new gaming and smoking lounge in the D gates is being built adjacent to Vera Bradley and Port of Subs. The 890-square-foot glassed lounge is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Work on new escalators is expected to begin in May with expected completion by early 2027.

Two new escalators will be installed in the Terminal 1 baggage claim area, ascending to Level 2 and leading to the parking garage pedestrian bridge. The new route to the parking garage would steer foot traffic away from the motor vehicle crossing area used by taxis and monitored by officers who would swing a gate back and forth to block either pedestrians or cars.

Two additional escalators are planned at Level 2, descending to the passenger pickup area near the parking garage.

The two new projects will join recently completed amenities within the terminal.

The Modelo Cantina, which offers a curated selection of Modelo beers and cocktails that include the sparking guava margarita, has opened near gate D8.

Las Vegas Beer Union, which offers a collection of local brews in addition to a menu of bites, burgers and pizzas, has opened near gate B19.

Four new vending machines have also made their debuts at the airport. BRB Boba, a local favorite and exclusive distributor of Brew Tea Bar’s milk tea products are available in two locations. Machines that deliver boba and milk tea are at Terminal 1 B gates and at Terminal 3 near gate E2.

Two more vending machines produced by “‘Til Death Do Us Party” deliver accessories for bachelor and bachelorette parties. The machines, located in the baggage claim areas at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, offer sales of festival gear, cocktail mixes, themed decor kits and Las Vegas souvenirs.

The new projects also come on the heels of the February opening of the Capital One Lounge, an 8,200-square-foot comfort zone for travelers that overlooks the D gates rotunda on the concourse level and has floor-to-ceiling windows for guests to peer out over the Terminal 3 flight line and a portion of the D gates tarmac.

Airport officials did not disclose the cost of the upcoming or completed projects.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.