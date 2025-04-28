74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

New hotel in downtown Las Vegas sets opening

Developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, a rendering of which is see ...
Developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, a rendering of which is seen here, is slated to open in September. (Jackson-Shaw)
Developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, a rendering of which is see ...
Developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, a rendering of which is seen here, is slated to open in September. (Jackson-Shaw)
Mark Kirsch is the new general manager of developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' ...
Mark Kirsch is the new general manager of developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park. (Jackson-Shaw)
More Stories
Changes coming for Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines at Las Vegas airport
A Southwest Airlines flight leaves from Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 202 ...
Las Vegas airport passenger numbers drop in March
‘A spectacular event’: WrestleMania weekend expected to draw 180K visitors to Las Vegas
This rendering shows what the GO Pool complex at Flamingo Las Vegas will look like following a ...
What’s the latest on the opening of the Flamingo’s new GO Pool?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 2:37 pm
 

The developer of a hotel in Las Vegas’ Symphony Park has unveiled when it will open and who will lead it.

Dallas real estate firm Jackson-Shaw said Monday that its dual-branded AC Hotel and Element project is slated to open in September in the 61-acre mixed-use spread along Grand Central Parkway at Bonneville Avenue.

The five-story, 441-room hotel property will be overseen by General Manager Mark Kirsch, the developer said.

Kirsch was most recently a regional director for North Dakota hotel magnate Gary Tharaldson’s namesake hospitality firm.

Jackson-Shaw held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Symphony Park project in January 2024.

Michele Wheeler, president and CEO of Jackson-Shaw, said at the time that the offerings in and around Symphony Park, including The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and massive furniture-showroom facility World Market Center, made the area primed for a hotel, the Review-Journal reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES