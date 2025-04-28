New hotel in downtown Las Vegas sets opening
The developer of a hotel in Las Vegas’ Symphony Park has unveiled when it will open and who will lead it.
Dallas real estate firm Jackson-Shaw said Monday that its dual-branded AC Hotel and Element project is slated to open in September in the 61-acre mixed-use spread along Grand Central Parkway at Bonneville Avenue.
The five-story, 441-room hotel property will be overseen by General Manager Mark Kirsch, the developer said.
Kirsch was most recently a regional director for North Dakota hotel magnate Gary Tharaldson’s namesake hospitality firm.
Jackson-Shaw held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Symphony Park project in January 2024.
Michele Wheeler, president and CEO of Jackson-Shaw, said at the time that the offerings in and around Symphony Park, including The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and massive furniture-showroom facility World Market Center, made the area primed for a hotel, the Review-Journal reported.
