New hotel near Allegiant Stadium to open this week

A new 127-suite hotel hopes to capture business travelers, amateur sports teams and tourists with its proximity to the Strip and major sports arenas.

Springhill Suites by Marriott Hotel, located on South Decatur Boulevard, is slated to open this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Olivia Nigro, third from left, cuts a ribbon with her brother, Nicholas Nigro, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new SpringHill Suites hotel on Friday, July 14, 2023, at SpringHill Suites on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A double queen bed hotel room is seen on Friday, July 14, 2023, at SpringHill Suites on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Treadmills are seen in a 24 hour gym on Friday, July 14, 2023, at SpringHill Suites on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left: Casey Grieme, general manager of a new SpringHill Suites, Michael Naft, Clark County commissioner, and Todd Nigro, president of Nigro Development pose with a proclamation from the county that declares July 13, 2023 as SpringHill Suites day on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at SpringHill Suites on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new 127-suite hotel that opens next week hopes to capture business travelers, amateur sports teams and tourists with its proximity to the Strip and major sports arenas.

Nigro Construction will open a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel at 6590 S. Decatur Blvd., off the 215 Beltway, on Tuesday, July 18.

The 75,000-square-foot, $21 million project is the company’s fifth suburban hotel owned and managed in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We’re trying to pick our spots and put them in areas where there’s a lot of activity,” Todd Nigro, president of Nigro Development, said. “That’s what we think this is. There’s a lot of activity going on and there will be a lot of activity (in southwest Las Vegas) in the next five to 10 years.”

The Marriott hotel is expected to bring a mix of leisure and business travelers given its proximity to warehouse and business parks, and its distance to Allegiant Stadium about three miles north.

General Manager Casey Grieme said youth and amateur teams traveling to Vegas for competitions have been attracted to the SpringHill Suites brand for its use of West Elm sofa trundle beds instead of a traditional pull-out couch.

The hotel offers double queen suites and king suites with complimentary daily hot breakfast, meeting space, a spa and pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Grieme said daily room rates may range from about $160 per night to above $360, depending on the demand during a special event.

“We’re on the value side because you can get a lot of bang for your buck with the complimentary breakfast and other things,” Grieme said. “But we’ll be positioned with other non-gaming hotels that you see in the area.”

Nigro Construction also built the Starbucks and Dotty’s Gaming Lounge in the neighboring retail center and there’s space for more retail development, though no projects have been confirmed yet.

Nigro said the construction and development firm hasn’t yet determined their next project, in part due to rising construction and borrowing costs.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.