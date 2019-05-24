New hotel to open near the Palms in 2021

A Las Vegas developer plans to hold a groundbreaking for a hotel near the Palms next month.

Developer CAI Investments plans to build a Delta-branded hotel, a rendering of which is seen here, near the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Courtesy CAI Investments)

CAI Investments said this week that a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Delta-branded hotel at Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, a mile west of the Strip, is scheduled for June 26.

Hotel giant Marriott International owns the Delta brand.

CAI founder Chris Beavor said Friday the hotel would have 18 floors and 284 rooms, and that he aims to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The non-gaming hotel is part of a mixed-use project that is slated to feature a luxury apartment complex by developer The Calida Group, as well as retail and restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Wahoo’s Fish Taco and Denny’s.

