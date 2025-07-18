New speakeasy lounge coming to Las Vegas airport

American Express is launching another airport lounge at Harry Reid International Airport.

Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge from American Express is a new, speakeasy-style airport lounge coming to the Las Vegas airport in 2026. The lounge is designed for a “quick bite or drink” before flights, with small plates and drinks available, according to a release from American Express.

“Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our Lounges, and we’ve created Sidecar specifically for them,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. “The first Centurion Lounge opened in Las Vegas in 2013, so it’s fitting that we’re launching this new lounge concept at LAS as we continue to innovate to meet our Card Members’ needs.”

Sidecar is accessible for all card members who can enter The Centurion Lounge, including Platinum card members. American Express will be the only credit card issuer with two lounges at Harry Reid.

The new lounge is part of the newly launched Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge, which includes new menus from James Beard Award-winning Resy chefs Mashama Bailey, Sarah Grueneberg, Kwame Onwuachi and Mike Solomonov, as well as bar director Harrison Ginsberg.

“With help from our Resy chef partners, we’ve brought together a group of some of the most exciting culinary minds in America to create incredible menus, available all in one place for the first time ever,” said Hendley. “You’d be lucky to make it to each of their celebrated restaurants across the country, but now visitors to our Centurion Lounges will be able sample dishes created by these chefs.”

