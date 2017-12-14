New Tru by Hilton hotel opens near McCarran

Hilton on Thursday announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport.

Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport has opened near McCarran International Airport, 6862 Gilespie St. (Hilton)

Hilton on Thursday announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport.

The hotel is at 6862 Gilespie St., next to McCarran International Airport, about three miles from the Strip.

Owned by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the six-floor, 166-room Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport is the largest Tru by Hilton hotel property to-date, the company said in a statement. It’s also Tru by Hilton’s largest U.S. location and its westernmost property.

The hotel is also near the United Brotherhood of Carpenters International Training Center.

“Tru by Hilton perfectly meets the needs of those coming for training at our facility, as well as travelers looking for something that has such an innovative product offering and design,” Justin Weidner, chief of staff, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, said in the statement.

Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts manages both the new hotel and the training center.

“Tru by Hilton is a true pioneer in the midscale segment, and the very first to meet the needs of a previously underserved group of travelers who seek simplicity and value without compromising quality and design,” Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilton, said in the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

6862 Gilespie Street, las vegas, nv