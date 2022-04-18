North Las Vegas welcomes new hotel

Nigro Development is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a 119-room TownePlace Suites.

The Towneplace Suites hotel in North Las Vegas, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nigro Development is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for a 119-room TownePlace Suites.

The extended-stay hotel, on 4360 Nexus Way, at Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15, is in the northeast valley near industrial complexes, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Nellis Air Force Base.

Nigro’s other hotel projects in Southern Nevada include a Residence Inn on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and a Fairfield Inn & Suites on Sky Pointe Drive in the northwest valley, both of which were completed in 2019.

The firm also held a ceremonial groundbreaking this year for a 127-room SpringHill Suites at Decatur Boulevard just north of the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

All of those brands, including the new project in North Las Vegas, are under hotel giant Marriott International’s umbrella.

Nigro was launched in 1979.

