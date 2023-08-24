NV Energy files regulatory plan to power Sphere with solar energy

In a filing to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, NV Energy has forwarded Sphere’s plan for 70 percent of its power needs to be met with a new solar energy plant.

The Sphere is shown off Manhattan Street near the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Solar energy will be used to power most of the Sphere’s nightly light shows and other entertainment produced at the $2.3 billion venue under a plan scheduled to be reviewed by Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission.

Sphere Entertainment Co. on Thursday announced that it has submitted a 25-year agreement with NV Energy to be reviewed by the commission.

Under the agreement, the Sphere eventually would get around 70 percent of its energy from a new solar energy facility and a battery storage complex to be built by the utility. In addition, Sphere has pledged to buy certified renewable energy credits to offset the impact of emissions from the creation of electricity for the venue.

The amount of power used and the rate Sphere will pay was redacted from the filing, but the document said other users’ rates and use would not be affected by Sphere’s needs.

Nevada law and commission regulations allow companies to seal rate and usage information.

Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Sphere officials say the Sphere will be one of the most environmentally sustainable entertainment venues ever built.

Under the energy supply agreement filed by NV Energy, short-term and long-term needs are addressed with power initially from existing resources, but long term, most of the Sphere’s energy would come from a solar field being built by the utility.

The filing identified the long-term power source as the Sierra Solar Project, which will be reviewed by the commission in a separate action. NV Energy has asked the commission to act on the request by Feb. 2. Sphere opens commercially Sept. 29.

The 96-page filing included testimony from utility experts backing the proposal.

“Just as Sphere is setting a new standard for immersive live entertainment, the venue is also setting an industry standard when it comes to renewable energy,” Rich Claffey, executive vice president and chief operations officer, said in a release. “From the outset, we designed Sphere to minimize environmental impact and to help create a sustainable operation well into the future. We’re proud to enter into this agreement with NV Energy and partner with them to achieve both of those important goals.”

If approved by the Utilities Commission, the new NV Energy solar and battery facility would serve Sphere as well as other NV Energy customers.

“NV Energy is proud to partner with Sphere on our shared vision and commitment to growing our renewable resources,” said Tony Sanchez, NV Energy’s executive vice president of business development and external affairs.

“NV Energy has consistently exceeded the state’s renewable portfolio standard and is well on its way to meeting Nevada’s renewable portfolio goal of 50 percent by 2030,” he said in a release. “We enjoy working with customers who share that same vision and view this agreement as a win for both the company and the state as a whole. Overall, this is a balanced outcome for everyone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.