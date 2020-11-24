October visitation to Las Vegas half of what it was a year ago
Tourism indicators continue to be down in October with the possibility they could be worse in November and December after a three-week “pause” was instituted.
Las Vegas in October hosted about half the number of visitors it had a year ago, but 9 percent more than it had in September.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday reported continued slumps in most significant tourism indicators for the month, the eighth straight month of declines. One bright spot: Since April, the decline percentages have gradually improved with visitation down 97 percent in April, but off 49.4 percent in October.
The coronavirus pandemic has discouraged visitation since mid-March, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos closed. The 78-day shutdown ended in June, but the governor announced a new three-week “pause” Sunday that will further reduce capacity in casinos.
Experts have yet to speculate how November numbers will fare with Sisolak ordering maximum capacity of 25 percent of fire code capacity in resorts on Tuesday from 50 percent. December also looks bleak after the city’s biggest special event of the year — the 10-day National Finals Rodeo — relocated in 2020 to Arlington, Texas. Sponsors say the rodeo will return in 2021.
This is a developing story.
October tourism indicators
October 2020 — October 2019 — Change
Visitor volume — 1.857 million — 3.668 million — -49.4%
Citywide occupancy — 46.9% — 90% — -43.1 points
Room nights occupied — 2.043 million — 4.179 million — -51.1%
Convention attendance — 0 — 525,300 — -100%
Average daily room rate — $104.54 — $135.33 — -22.8%
Air passengers — 1.981 million — 4.609 million — -57%
Average daily highway auto traffic — 125,281 — 120,938 — +3.6%
Clark County gaming revenue — $671.8 million — $879 million — -23.6%