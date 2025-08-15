Off-Strip hotel keeps it spooky with Halloween, Day of the Dead suites

The property off the Las Vegas Strip is now accepting reservations for its Halloween and Day of the Dead suites.

The Halloween suite at Westgate Las Vegas features gothic decor, flickering candlelight, spooky portraits, and red velvet and black leather furnishings. (Westgate Las Vegas)

The Day of the Dead suite at Westgate Las Vegas is a 1,125-square-foot space that is “a celebration of life, legacy, and the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos,” the hotel-casino said. (Westgate Las Vegas)

For guests who prefer cobwebs or calaveras over cabanas, an off-Strip hotel-casino is ready and waiting to indulge the spookier side of Las Vegas.

Westgate is now accepting reservations for its Halloween and Day of the Dead suites, according to a news release.

The 56-year-old property has designed several themed suites, creating a variety of offerings that lean on Christmas, Playboy bunnies, plaid, cowboys and flowers, among others.

Dawn Rawle, senior vice president of marketing and entertainment for Westgate Las Vegas, said the resort’s themed suites are great for photo shoots, a memorable vacation or “simply to embrace the spirit of the season.”

“No one does themed suites like Westgate,” Rawle said in the release. “Our Halloween and Day of the Dead Suites are immersive, imaginative and full of unexpected delights.”

The 1,160-square-foot Halloween suite is “the ultimate sleepover for adult trick-or-treaters, horror buffs and Halloween superfans,” the release said. It features gothic decor, flickering candlelight, spooky portraits, and red velvet and black leather furnishings. The suite has a living room and a separate bedroom with two full bathrooms, and a wet bar with a mini refrigerator.

The Day of the Dead suite is a 1,125-square-foot space that is “a celebration of life, legacy, and the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos,” according to the casino. The 1,125-square-foot suite has a living room, separate bedroom, two full bathrooms and a wet bar.

Current rates for the Halloween and Day of the Dead suites range from $408.73 per night during the week for Westgate loyalty club members to $446.23 per night on the weekends. The rates shown include all taxes and fees, according to the hotel’s online booking system.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.