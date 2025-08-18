Off-Strip resort getting a $30M makeover

A multimillion-dollar renovation is happening at an off-Strip resort to revamp its guest rooms and common areas.

A $30 million comprehensive renovation project is underway at Tahiti Village Resort and Spa, at 7200 S Las Vegas Blvd., according to a news release. Currently, the renovation is focused on its guest rooms, creating “versatile spaces for multi-generational families” within its tropical brand, with updates to the common areas following.

Revamps for the guest rooms started in tower 5 in November and will be completed by the end of 2025.

The rooms are being redesigned with multi-generational families in mind, adding larger couches and areas for gathering, said Chris Breed, vice president of operations, in a statement.

“Our previous seating layout followed more traditional arrangements, but we recognized that the way people vacation has changed,” he stated. “With that in mind, we designed new pieces that create pockets of space — comfortable, flexible areas that better support how families and friends gather today.”

Additionally, updated amenities are being added to the rooms, including improved lighting, durable materials, custom drapery and tapestries and Tahitian fine art.

According to Breed, one of the “major” focuses is decluttering the spaces; removing “unnecessary” furniture like floor lamps and side tables and adding more built-in spaces. This will also ensure housekeeping can move more freely throughout the space and and support daily operations.

