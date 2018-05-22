‘Only Vegas Moments’: Las Vegas tourism group launches new TV ads

The new 30- and 60-second “Only Vegas Moments” ads were produced by Las Vegas-based RR Partners, the authority’s advertising consultant, and were cut from a series of short YouTube movies about “adult freedom.”

A scene from a new LVCVA ad, "The Anniversary." (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will roll out a series of national TV ads Tuesday that feature contemporary themes with diverse characters.

The new 30- and 60-second “Only Vegas Moments” ads were produced by Las Vegas-based R&R Partners, the authority’s advertising consultant, and were cut from a series of short YouTube movies about “adult freedom.” The ads will air on the four major networks— ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — and several cable stations.

R&R would not disclose the cost of the ad buy.

The ads are a departure from the whimsical “What happens here, stays here” ad campaign that usually incorporated a punchline to a scene involving travel to Las Vegas.

“The introduction of ‘Only Vegas Moments’ celebrates the long-standing promise of adult freedom in Las Vegas by embracing contemporary storylines that are relatable to a wide range of potential visitors,” Cathy Tull, the authority’s chief marketing officer, said in a release.“Through authentic and empowering experiences, the new stories highlight Las Vegas as a destination where being whomever you want is not just allowed, but encouraged.”

The YouTube movies, filmed mostly in Las Vegas, addressed same-sex marriage proposals, relationships on the rocks, workplace attitude reinvention and pampering oneself.

The four ads each have a title, plot and tagline:

— “Now and Then” shows a young LGBTQ couple in love, with a trip that starts as a getaway to where they first met and turns into a life-defining experience, ending with the tagline “Destiny happens here.”

— “Party of One” shows a woman whose travel plans change suddenly, and she finds herself in Las Vegas with the opportunity to do something just for her. With no one to look after and nothing on her schedule, it’s an opportunity for a working mom to practice self-care, ending with the tagline “Rejuvenation happens here.”

— “The Anniversary” shows a couple in a relationship on the rocks who decide to embrace the freedom of Las Vegas in hopes of remembering why they fell in love in the first place, ending with the tagline “Rekindled happens here.”

— “The Meetup” shows a business traveler in Las Vegas who decides to make his trip more interesting by transforming himself into a mysterious smooth operator — and people can’t help but take notice, ending with the tagline “Reinvention happens here.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.