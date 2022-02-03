Over 100 flights canceled at Las Vegas airport

For a second day in a row flights were being canceled at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas due to a massive winter storm impacting large portion of the country.

Travelers walk by a display listing departures in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For a second day in a row, flights were being canceled at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas as a massive winter storm moves across the country.

Winter Storm Landon led to 106 flights being canceled in-and-out of Reid as of Thursday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Additionally, there were 24 delays noted at Las Vegas’ airport.

The impacted flights Thursday follow 51 flights being canceled Wednesday at Reid international.

Nationwide there were 4,608 flights listed as canceled as of Thursday morning, according to FlightAware.

At Reid airport Southwest Airlines had the most canceled flights listed with 47, with Frontier Airlines (21), American Airlines (17) and Spirit Airlines (11) being other carries with double-digit nixed flights.

Reid airport officials noted that weather elsewhere in the country can have impacts on the entire network and travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Travelers should also be prepared for potential delays by bringing items such as snacks, child care essentials, medication and other necessary items.

