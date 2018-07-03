Overnight work planned for Las Vegas Convention Center expansion

A waiver that would permit overnight construction of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion has been put on hold.

A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion, provided by tvsdesign / Design Las Vegas.

Street view -- A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion, provided by tvsdesign / Design Las Vegas.

Aerial overall -- A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion, provided by tvsdesign / Design Las Vegas

A waiver that would permit overnight construction of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion has been put on hold.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday postponed what was expected to be a routine vote for a permit to build the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s planned 1.4-million-square-foot convention exhibition hall.

Commissioners reset the vote to July 18 at the request of the LVCVA to gather information requested by Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who represents the area where the project will be built.

The permit includes a request for a waiver of development standards that would allow construction noise between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., daily. While the LVCVA request would enable around-the-clock construction work, officials with the organization say they don’t anticipate 24/7 construction on the site for the duration of the project.

The $860 million project includes a 600,000-square-foot hall in the building and is part of a broader $1.4 billion expansion and renovation project. The LVCVA is committed to completing the new building by the end of 2020 in time for the massive CES trade show in January 2021.

Plans for the facility show a three-story building fronting Convention Center Drive at Paradise Road with an exterior canopy 195 feet high. The location and height of the building will require a review by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The use permit also would allow indoor and outdoor displays, commercial uses including cooking, dining and drinking, and outdoor live entertainment. LVCVA officials say they envision a rooftop plaza on the building for outdoor gatherings with a view of the Strip.

Most of the surrounding land use is commercial, but the four-tower Turnberry residential complex lies to the northeast of the site.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.