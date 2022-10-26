Palms offering an ‘epic’ luxury stay, priced at $150K

The off-Strip resort unveiled its new Epic Experience Suite Package on Tuesday that allows guests to stay in three luxury suites for $150,000 per night.

A look inside at the bowling alley in the Kingpin suite at the Palms which is a part of the $150,000 per night Epic Experience Package. (The Palms)

A bedroom in the Empathy Suite Sky Villa at the Palms which is a part of the $150,000 per night Epic Experience Package. (The Palms)

A bedroom in the Hardwood suite at the Palms which is a part of the $150,000 per night Epic Experience Package. (The Palms)

Thanks to a YouTube influencer, the Palms is now offering a three-suite hotel package — but expect to pay a hefty sum.

The off-Strip resort unveiled its new Epic Experience Suite Package on Tuesday that allows guests to stay in three luxury suites — totaling 19,000 square feet of rooms — for $150,000 per night.

The package includes the two-story Damien Hirst-designed Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite with an indoor basketball court, and the Kingpin Suite, which features a two-lane bowling alley and is named after the infamous Farrelly brothers’ film.

Guests will have access to 12 beds, more than 25 TVs, private butler service, and a private infinity pool, according to a news release. The package also includes a $10,000 dinner for 10 guests at the Palm’s steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime.

The luxury suite package was created after YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast with 107 million subscribers, reached out to the Palms to include the resort in his “1$ vs $1,000,000 Hotel Room!” video, where he’s seen staying at various properties ranging in price from $1 to $1 million per night.

“While MrBeast was the first to experience this one-of-a-kind Las Vegas night, he will not be the last … those that have ever dared to dream about the ultimate Las Vegas experience can now make it a reality,” states the press release.

A Palms spokesperson wrote in an email that Donaldson experienced the new three-suite package in September. The spokesperson also said: “MrBeast and team had the idea for their video and wanted to include Palms as one of the hotel destinations. We worked collaboratively on the experience they would have while here. As we put together MrBeast’s stay, we realized it would make for a very unique and distinctive package to offer to anyone looking for the ultimate and epic Las Vegas experience.”

In the video, Donaldson said the the best suite was the Hardwood since it had a private gaming room, basketball court and butler. Overall, Donaldson said the hotel package was “insane.”

The Epic Experience Suite Package will only be available for a limited time. Bookings can be made from Jan. 8, 2023 to Oct. 8, 2023.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.