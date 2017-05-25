Panel endorses $1.4B Las Vegas Convention Center upgrade

A exterior of the Las Vegas Convention Convention as seen Tuesday. Las Vegas Review Journal file

Approval of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s $1.4 billion expansion and renovation project cleared a significant hurdle Thursday with an oversight panel’s unanimous endorsement of the project.

The Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County — a seven-member board of resort industry construction and finance experts — took just 22 minutes to discuss and vote on the plan.

The panel has met monthly since January gathering detailed information about the scope, financing and construction strategy for the project, deemed essential by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to stay ahead rival convention cities trying to steal trade show business away.

The detailed plan will next be reviewed by an LVCVA board committee on Thursday before final approval by the full 14-member LVCVA board on June 13.

