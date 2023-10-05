Parking rates for Sphere events going down thanks to competitive pricing

Rates at the Howard Hughes Center, one of the closest garages to the Sphere, cut its original cost in half for ‘Postcard from Earth’ film presentations.

A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitive pricing for parking rates appear to be kicking in as the Sphere prepares for its second big opening Friday, the premiere of the Darren Aronofsky film “Postcard from Earth.”

The new 17,500-seat, $2.3 billion performance venue just east of The Venetian Expo opened its doors Sept. 29 for the first of 25 performances by U2. Friday, “Postcard from Earth” will fill the massive wrap-around digital screen with a film with images from across the planet.

Meanwhile, after some outrage over the expense of nearby parking, one outlet has reduced prices.

Brandon Myers, general manager of LAZ Parking, said parking garages at the Howard Hughes Center just east of the Sphere have been reduced.

Garages are open at 3763, 3773, 3883 and 3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, and Myers said parking has been cut in half to $15 for “Postcard.” Parking on nights of U2 performances are being cut from $70 to $30.

The Howard Hughes lots, which have more than 2,000 spaces, are among the closest to the venue, and Myers said there are crosswalks on Manhattan Street for pedestrians to access the building.

Parking spaces can be purchased in advance of shows at the LAZ website, vegaseventparking.com.

Myers said the Hughes lots are competing with parking rates at The Venetian and Palazzo lots.

At Venetian and Palazzo, rates for non-hotel guests start at $15 for up to four hours, Mondays through Thursdays and four to 24 hours is $18, Mondays through Thursdays, according to the property’s website. The fee for non-hotel guests is $23 a day Fridays through Sundays. Valet parking remains $35 a day.

Self-park garages at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore for non-registered hotel guests are $20 a day with the first four hours free. Valet parking is $40 per day up to 24 hours.

Sphere has limited onsite parking with just over 300 spaces. Parking there is limited even more because the grounds are still a construction zone for mid-November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race.

There’s still one lot onsite, just southeast of the building, with prices of $100 for U2 and $47.50 for “Postcard.” An adjacent valet lot will cost $125 for U2 and $72.50 for the film. Reservations are available through Ticketmaster.

