Parking rates to increase at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport Monday

Get ready to pay a bit more for parking beginning next week at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

Passengers make their way to ride-hailing services and parking after arriving at McCarran International Airport, Aug. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Get ready to pay a bit more for parking at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

The first rate adjustment for parking at the airport since 2013 will kick in Monday, with prices increasing by varying amounts depending on location.

The rate adjustments are as followed:

— Long term parking garage (all terminals): From $16 to $18.

— Valet (all terminals): From $23 to $30.

— Economy lot: From $10 to $12.

— Impound rates: From $10 to $50.

— Daily rates in the short-term garages ($36) and the remote lot ($15) will not be changed.

Despite the increases, the daily rates at McCarran will remain lower than the averages for the top 20 U.S. airports, according to the county Department of Aviation.

The increases are projected to rake in an additional $4.7 million annually for McCarran, bringing the projected yearly revenue from parking fees at the airport to an estimated annual total of $38.4 million, according to county documents.

Revenue generated by the increased fees will go toward supporting McCarran’s parking and ground transportation capital improvements and operating costs for the airport’s throughput and capacity for projected volumes in passenger traffic.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.