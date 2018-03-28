Passenger traffic at Las Vegas airport increases in February

Passenger traffic continued to take off at McCarran International Airport in February because of increases in domestic and international travel, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday.

Arriving passengers retrieve their luggage at the baggage claim area at Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Arriving passengers retrieve their luggage at the baggage claim area at Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Passengers arrive at Terminal 3 baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passenger traffic continued to take off at McCarran International Airport in February because of increases in domestic and international travel, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday.

More than 3.56 million airline passengers flew through the nation’s eighth-busiest airport last month, a 4 percent jump from February 2017.

Of that, 3.24 million boarded or arrived on domestic flights in Las Vegas last month, a 3.9 percent increase from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing McCarran carried 252,942 travelers, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

If the increases continue through the end of 2018, then McCarran International could potentially break the record set last year with 48.5 million airline passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.