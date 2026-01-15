Premier collector car auction returns to Las Vegas

Barrett-Jackson, the self-proclaimed “World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions”, is returning to Las Vegas for the first time in three years.

People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The premier collector car auction is returning this year to Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is one of the most popular destinations in the world, making it the perfect backdrop for this year’s Fall Auction,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson in a statement. “From the Formula One weekend and the NASCAR race to the NHRA Nationals, IndyCar race and the SEMA Show, Las Vegas fully embraces the automotive lifestyle.”

No information has been released on featured vehicles and automobilia available to bid on, nor have tickets gone on sale. For early information regarding general auction information and ticket sale dates, prospective attendees can sign up for its e-newsletter.

Since 1971, Barrett-Jackson has been holding car and automobilia auctions for collectors and car enthusiasts. Its flagship auction is held in Scottsdale, Arizona, where last year it brought in $207.6 million in auction sales, breaking 190 world-records. The last time Barrett-Jackson held an auction in Las Vegas was in June 2023.

2026 is expected to be a record year for conventions and trade shows in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention Center is on pace to host upward of 1.23 million trade show attendees in 2026, up from 1.06 million in 2025.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.