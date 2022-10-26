Private jet charter program lands at Reid International Airport

For $100 a month, Set Jet members fly on private jet charter flights to western destinations for $750 one way with new twice-weekly service added to Salt Lake City.

A cabin interior from one of Set Jet's Bombardier Challenger 850 jet aircraft. (Courtesy Set Jet)

Set Jet, a membership-based private jet charter program, will offer twice-weekly private jet flights to Salt Lake City from Harry Reid International Airport, the company announced Wednesday.

Set Jet currently has 5,000 members and operates up to four daily private jet charter flights between Las Vegas; Scottsdale, Arizona; Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; and Orange County, California.

The company plans to expand its operations to Aspen, Colorado; and Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas.

Set Jet’s approach to facilitating private jet air travel was conceived by a group of Arizona-based entrepreneurs with decades of marketing and aviation experience.

The flights, which depart from Reid Airport’s Atlantic Aviation private terminal on the west side of the airport, use a fleet of five Bombardier Challenger 850 twin-engine jets with different floor plan configurations that accommodate between 13 and 16 passengers.

Aircraft cabins are 6 feet tall, 8 feet wide and include luxury finishes and amenities such as high-gloss wood, marble, leather and carpeting.

Flights to Set Jet’s destinations use less crowded secondary airports.

The company charges a one-time $100 security check fee, a monthly $100 membership and $750 for one-way tickets. Flights also are available between Los Angeles, Scottsdale and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for $1,330 one way.

Set Jet plans to offer an elite membership program for $1,000 a month with coast-to-coast domestic flights to New York and West Palm Beach and Miami, Florida, for $4,500 one way. Elite membership also allows two flight changes and cancellations per calendar month as well as two complimentary pet flights for pets of any size per calendar month.

