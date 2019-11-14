Raiders, M Resort sign partnership deal as ‘official HQ hotel’

A new partnership will make the M Resort the “Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel,” and the property will get a new Raiders Bar & Grill as part of the deal.

The M Resort along St. Rose Parkway on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Representatives of the 390-room Henderson property and the team announced the deal Wednesday afternoon. Terms were not disclosed.

The resort is about 3 miles from the Raiders’ under-construction team headquarters, which includes practice fields, a training center and team offices. The building is expected to be completed by April and occupied prior to the beginning of the 2020 NFL season.

M Resort is the closest major hotel to the Raiders’ building.

M Resort, operated by Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming Inc., also announced that as part of the partnership it will open an official Raiders-branded restaurant currently being referred to as the Raiders Bar & Grill in 2020 and will offer guests and players exclusive Raiders-branded experiences, both on the property and throughout the city.

“We are pleased to partner with M Resort Spa Casino as the ‘Official Raiders Team Headquarters Hotel,’” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a release announcing the deal. “Some of us have already experienced the first-class service and excellent amenities at M Resort which is in close proximity to our performance center and we look forward to extending those opportunities to others in the Raider family.”

Added M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous, “We are excited and honored to build a long-term partnership with the iconic Raiders organization and look forward to working closely with the team. We are proud to be a part of Henderson’s continued growth as we welcome the Raiders as our neighbors, partners and an extension of our family.”

