Raise, bonus approved for head of Las Vegas tourism agency
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill got a 5 percent raise and a $150,000 bonus Monday and set a goal of bringing more than 42.9 million visitors to the city in 2020.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill was awarded a 5 percent salary boost a $150,000 bonus by the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours after the recommendation was made, the full board endorsed the 5 percent pay boost that will take his annual salary by $18,750 to $393,750. The board also followed the committee’s recommendation to award Hill a bonus of 40 percent of his annual pay, or $150,000.
It was Hill’s first formal evaluation by the board. Hill joined the LVCVA on Jan. 22, 2018, as president and chief operating officer, and took the title of CEO on Sept. 1 when former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter retired. The 14-member LVCVA board annually evaluates its CEO and its legal counsel, which is based on the CEO’s recommendation.
The LVCVA board has a track record of delivering high levels of compensation to its CEO.
In 2017, Ralenkotter received a 50 percent bonus — the maximum amount permitted — of $208,000.
Last year, Ralenkotter received a roughly 30 percent bonus, or $132,000. But that was on top of a $53,000 separation agreement and a $270,000 post-retirement consulting contract, a total package worth $455,000.
Hill was told when he became CEO that he’d get $375,000 a year in base salary and be eligible for a 40 percent bonus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.