Raise, bonus approved for head of Las Vegas tourism agency

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill got a 5 percent raise and a $150,000 bonus Monday and set a goal of bringing more than 42.9 million visitors to the city in 2020.

Steve Hill, President and CEO of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, address the crowd at a ribbon cutting ceremony at McCarran International Airport celebrating the first direct KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Las Vegas on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill on March 6, 2019. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal @ Vegas88s)

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill was awarded a 5 percent salary boost a $150,000 bonus by the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours after the recommendation was made, the full board endorsed the 5 percent pay boost that will take his annual salary by $18,750 to $393,750. The board also followed the committee’s recommendation to award Hill a bonus of 40 percent of his annual pay, or $150,000.

It was Hill’s first formal evaluation by the board. Hill joined the LVCVA on Jan. 22, 2018, as president and chief operating officer, and took the title of CEO on Sept. 1 when former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter retired. The 14-member LVCVA board annually evaluates its CEO and its legal counsel, which is based on the CEO’s recommendation.

The LVCVA board has a track record of delivering high levels of compensation to its CEO.

In 2017, Ralenkotter received a 50 percent bonus — the maximum amount permitted — of $208,000.

Last year, Ralenkotter received a roughly 30 percent bonus, or $132,000. But that was on top of a $53,000 separation agreement and a $270,000 post-retirement consulting contract, a total package worth $455,000.

Hill was told when he became CEO that he’d get $375,000 a year in base salary and be eligible for a 40 percent bonus.

