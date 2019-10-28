Rates for hotel rooms during NFR already skyrocketing

Some properties are charging three times as much for a room the night of Dec. 7 compared with just two weeks later on Dec. 21.

Jake Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The exterior of the South Point hotel-casino is shown at 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas (1) competes in tie-down roping during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Durfey family cheers on Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas (14) before he competes in tie-down roping during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The 2019 National Finals Rodeo is spurring some high room rates.

With more than 100,000 expected to show up between Dec. 5 and 14 for this year’s rodeo, room rates for hotels both on and off the Strip are starting to experience surge pricing.

According to Hotels.com, some properties are charging three times as much for a room the night of Dec. 7 compared with just two weeks later on Dec. 21.

Casino operators say the surge pricing has an easy explanation: supply and demand.

“Las Vegas is such a dynamic market that continues to grow,” said Tim Kuykendall, general manager at the Las Vegas OYO Hotel & Casino. “When we have major events in the city, the demand for rooms creates compression and drives room rates throughout the city.”

According to Hotels.com, the property, located near the Las Vegas Strip, is charging $135 for a room on Dec. 7, during the rodeo. Two weeks later, the rate drops to $29 a night.

Kuyendall expects all 657 rooms in the OYO hotel — along with the majority of hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market — to be sold out during the event. The NFR will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center, about 2 miles off the Strip.

The surge pricing is happening across the Las Vegas Valley. A stay at the MGM Grand is $288 on Dec. 7, $221 more than a stay on Dec. 21. And Harrah’s is charging $155 on Dec. 7, compared with $39 just two weeks later.

Other hotel-casinos have already sold out of rooms. The South Point — one of the rodeo’s sponsor hotels and a property known for its equestrian center — booked all 2,163 rooms during last year’s National Finals Rodeo.

Rates at the South Point sold for $119 per night midweek and $159 during weekends during the event.

“It’s our busiest two weeks of the year,” said general manager Ryan Growney. Owner Michael “Gaughan has always taken care of cowboys. … (when people are) here for the Super Bowl of rodeos, they’re going to gravitate toward us.”

The NFR, the season-ending championship for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, has been in Las Vegas since 1985, and will remain in the city until at least 2024. Last year, 169,171 people attended the rodeo, concerts and other events on the Strip and downtown.

The event will have 10 go-rounds, each of which run from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Each are set to be aired on CBS Sports Network and streamed on ProRodeoTV.com.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.