Record numbers expected to hit the road for summer’s kickoff. Las Vegas is a top destination

AAA says the highest number of Memorial Day travelers since 2005 will drive and fly over the long weekend with Las Vegas being one of the top five destinations.

AAA says Las Vegas this year is among the top five U.S. destinations for travel for Memorial Day. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Despite the prospect of potentially higher costs of transportation and lodging, AAA is projecting a record-breaking number of people traveling for Memorial Day weekend, the traditional kickoff of summer vacations.

And Las Vegas resorts are taking advantage with their room pricing.

AAA estimates 45.1 million people — the highest since 2005 — will travel at least 50 miles between Thursday and Monday.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to provide its visitation estimate later this week.

Most people are heading out by car, with 87 percent expected to take Memorial Day road trips. The organization projects 39.4 million people will travel by car nationwide over the weekend. That means Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California is expected to be packed at times, especially Friday and Monday afternoons.

AAA says 3.61 million air passengers — a nearly 2 percent increase over last year when 3.55 million travelers took to the skies — will fly to their Memorial Day destinations. AAA booking data shows the cost for domestic flights are up 2 percent compared with last year.

AAA projects 2.08 million people will travel by train, bus, or cruise nationwide over Memorial Day weekend, an 8.5 percent increase over last year.

Above-average hotel room rates

Southern Nevada hotels and motels are taking advantage of summer’s kickoff with above-average room rates. And, for the first time, resorts are required to share the total cost of a stay, including resort fees, as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s new Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees. While resorts are not banned from charging so-called “junk fees,” they’re required to prominently display them on their websites and in their advertisements.

The Review-Journal conducted a survey of 153 local motels and hotels, including 12 downtown Las Vegas properties. On Monday, the Review-Journal reviewed prices for a three-night stay Friday, Saturday and Sunday based on prices shown on hotels.com.

The average price from 153 properties was $248.41 a night. The 12 downtown properties averaged $204.67 a night, all well above May 2024’s average daily room rate.

Rooms under $100 a night were a rarity, but there were some available as of Monday: Circus Circus, $96 a night; Oyo, $88 a night; Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, $99; Silver Sevens, $77; and Super 8 Fremont, $96.

The priciest stays were offered at the Aria Sky Suites, $2,027 a night, and Four Seasons, $1,423 a night, according to hotels.com. Other luxury stays were offered at Encore, $552 a night; Waldorf Astoria, $519 a night; Fontainebleau, $492; Palazzo, $472; Circa, $459; The Venetian, Bellagio and Durango, each $449; Aria and Red Rock Resort, each $424; and Caesars Palace, $354.

AAA recommended hitting the road early to avoid traffic congestion, saying the busiest travel times will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Traveling by air

It’s probably too late to score any flight deals. But for the next holiday road trip, AAA recommends flying on weekdays instead of weekends when flights tend to be more expensive. The organization said it’s also possible to save money booking airport parking in advance and bringing your own meals to the airport. At Harry Reid International Airport, there’s a program to check bags in advance of a flight.

What began as a pilot program is now a permanent feature. Travelers can reserve parking in advance at Terminal 1 (Level 2M) for $28 a day and Terminal 3 (Level 1) for $21 a day. Reservations can be made at parking.harryreidairport.com.

Airport officials have other tips to avoid hassles at Reid.

They recommend using the cell phone lot off Kitty Hawk Way to park free between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. while waiting for arriving passengers and to coordinate pickups by using the numbered column system in the passenger pickup area for easier connections.

Since parking is illegal at the arrivals curb, pickup drivers can park for free for 15 minutes in short-term parking, or at the cell phone lot.

Reid officials also are promoters of 4-3-2-1 departure system. That’s arrange for airport transportation or rental car return four hours before departure; check bags three hours before; get through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints two hours before; and arrive at the gate one hour before.

