Record passenger levels at Reid airport exceeded 5M in October

The 5.2 million passengers that arrived and departed from Harry Reid International Airport in October was a 23.7 percent increase over the same month a year ago.

Travelers walk through terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

More passengers flew through Harry Reid International Airport in October than any month in the airport’s history, Clark County Department of Aviation officials said Thursday.

An estimated 5.2 million travelers used the airport that month — the first time passenger numbers exceeded 5 million — shattering the record of 4.9 million that stood since July.

Airport officials had expected a robust fall travel season when airlines announced capacity increases with new routes and larger aircraft flying into Las Vegas earlier this year.

