Reid airport growth will continue, airline consultant says

A representative of Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting told the LVCVA the number of airline seats coming into the market will surpass 100,000 by September.

Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Soon travelers to Las Vegas will have more options to get to the valley by plane than ever before.

By September, more than 100,000 daily airline seats will be coming to the market, an airline consultant told members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday.

In a report on air service development, the LVCVA also unanimously approved spending $386,000 for LVCVA representatives to participate in the 2023 World Route Forum Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey, in October.

Las Vegas hosted the Routes conference last year, recruiting several domestic and international air carriers to offer additional flights to Harry Reid International Airport.

Joel Van Over, senior director of Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting, told the LVCVA’s board of directors that Reid was the most recovered airport from the COVID-19 in the world and that additional growth is on the horizon next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X, formerly known as Twitter.