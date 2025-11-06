58°F
Reid Airport on list of 40 that will face 10% flight reductions Friday

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas.
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
 

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport is on the list it didn’t want to be on — the 40 U.S. airports that will face 10 percent flight reductions by the Federal Aviation Administration starting Friday morning.

Details of how the flight reduction will be managed are expected to be explained later Thursday.

The reduction, being established as a safety precaution during the U.S. government shutdown that entered its 37th day Thursday, is expected to result in the elimination of more than 150 flights a day in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

