Reid airport parking limited heading into weekend

A passenger looks for a parking space at the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport in February 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parking at the Harry Reid International Airport was quickly limited Friday, airport officials said.

Officials said on social media that all parking options are in high demand — including full long-term and economy parking for Terminal 1 as of Friday morning, according to an X post.

Airport officials said some long-term parking was still available at Terminal 3 at that time. They recommended getting a ride to the airport, or allowing more time to find a spot and ride a shuttle to the terminal.

