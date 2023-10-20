Reid airport parking limited heading into weekend
Officials recommended getting a ride to the airport, or allowing more time to find a spot and ride a shuttle to the terminal.
Parking at the Harry Reid International Airport was quickly limited Friday, airport officials said.
Officials said on social media that all parking options are in high demand — including full long-term and economy parking for Terminal 1 as of Friday morning, according to an X post.
Airport officials said some long-term parking was still available at Terminal 3 at that time. They recommended getting a ride to the airport, or allowing more time to find a spot and ride a shuttle to the terminal.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.