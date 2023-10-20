91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Reid airport parking limited heading into weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 4:13 pm
 
A passenger looks for a parking space at the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid in ...
A passenger looks for a parking space at the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport in February 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parking at the Harry Reid International Airport was quickly limited Friday, airport officials said.

Officials said on social media that all parking options are in high demand — including full long-term and economy parking for Terminal 1 as of Friday morning, according to an X post.

Airport officials said some long-term parking was still available at Terminal 3 at that time. They recommended getting a ride to the airport, or allowing more time to find a spot and ride a shuttle to the terminal.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
2
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
3
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
4
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
5
CARTOONS: What a dream house looks like these days
CARTOONS: What a dream house looks like these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Reid airport shows first monthly decline in traffic of 2023
Reid airport shows first monthly decline in traffic of 2023
$300K plan being considered to transport Strip workers during F1
$300K plan being considered to transport Strip workers during F1
How will Strip workers get around during F1? LVCVA thinks it has an answer
How will Strip workers get around during F1? LVCVA thinks it has an answer
Parking rates for Sphere events going down thanks to competitive pricing
Parking rates for Sphere events going down thanks to competitive pricing
Parking for Sphere events to cost as much as $125
Parking for Sphere events to cost as much as $125
Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving
Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving