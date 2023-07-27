Reid airport sees record number of June passengers; Southwest leads way

A combination of domestic and international passengers contributed to the record number of passengers that passed through Harry Reid International’s gates last month.

People wait for their luggage at a baggage carousel at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid International Airport had the highest number of June passengers in its history last month, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday.

The 4.9 million passengers who passed through Las Vegas’ airport last month surpassed the June record of 4.7 million in 2022, a 4.1 percent increase.

A combination of domestic and international arrivals and departures bolstered the record, with market leader Southwest Airlines reporting 1.8 million passengers — a 10.5 percent increase over a year ago.

The 15.9 percent increase to 28.1 million passengers for the first half of 2023 puts the airport on track to record the highest number of annual passengers in the airport’s history. The airport reported a record 52.7 million passengers in 2022.

There were a total 4.5 million passengers arriving from and departing to domestic destinations, up 3.8 percent from a year ago, while international arrivals and departures climbed 12.4 percent to 280,687.

Deep discounter Spirit Airlines, the No. 2 commercial carrier, reported 692,507 passengers for the month, up 5.6 percent, while legacy carrier Delta Air Lines, at No. 3, was up 4.4 percent to 427,555 passengers.

Among the international carriers, Canadian discounter Westjet carried the most passengers to and from Las Vegas, with 74,553, up 28.5 percent from a year ago. Air Canada was next with 43,884 (up 8.9 percent), followed by British Airways, with 28,562 (up 52.3 percent from June 2022).

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.