Reid airport shows first monthly decline in traffic of 2023

While domestic traffic declined slightly, the airport serving Las Vegas is still on a pace to surpass 2022’s record totals after eight months.

Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passenger totals at Harry Reid International Airport showed their first decline since February 2021, but the airport serving Las Vegas still saw more than 4.6 million passengers in August.

The Clark County Department of Aviation reported the decline from a year ago came in domestic traffic, which was down 1.2 percent to 4.3 million passengers.

Despite the decline, airport traffic is running well ahead of 2022’s record pace with 37.7 million passengers through eight months, an 11.6 percent increase over the previous year.

Airport officials said international traffic was up 16 percent to 284,386 passengers for the month.

Among domestic carriers, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had 1.7 million passengers for the month, a 5 percent increase over a year earlier. That airline has brought 13.5 million passengers to and from Las Vegas, a 13.6 percent increase over the first eight months of 2022.

Canadian discounter Westjet led international carriers with 77,716 passengers, a 38.7 percent increase over last year.

