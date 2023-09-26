75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Reid airport shows first monthly decline in traffic of 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 2:14 pm
 
Updated September 26, 2023 - 5:42 pm
Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airpor ...
Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passenger totals at Harry Reid International Airport showed their first decline since February 2021, but the airport serving Las Vegas still saw more than 4.6 million passengers in August.

The Clark County Department of Aviation reported the decline from a year ago came in domestic traffic, which was down 1.2 percent to 4.3 million passengers.

Despite the decline, airport traffic is running well ahead of 2022’s record pace with 37.7 million passengers through eight months, an 11.6 percent increase over the previous year.

Airport officials said international traffic was up 16 percent to 284,386 passengers for the month.

Among domestic carriers, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had 1.7 million passengers for the month, a 5 percent increase over a year earlier. That airline has brought 13.5 million passengers to and from Las Vegas, a 13.6 percent increase over the first eight months of 2022.

Canadian discounter Westjet led international carriers with 77,716 passengers, a 38.7 percent increase over last year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
4
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
5
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total ever for passengers
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total ever for passengers
Las Vegas visitation still growing; California car traffic drops
Las Vegas visitation still growing; California car traffic drops
2 discount air carriers launch new flights at Reid airport
2 discount air carriers launch new flights at Reid airport
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
Flight attendants for 2 airlines stage protests at Reid Airport
Flight attendants for 2 airlines stage protests at Reid Airport