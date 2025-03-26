Report: Nevada tourism generated $100B in economic activity, 436K jobs in 2024

Nevada’s tourism industry created nearly $100 billion in economic activity and produced more than 436,000 jobs in 2024, according to a report from the Nevada Resort Association.

Nevada’s tourism industry was responsible for nearly $100 billion in economic activity, produced more than 436,000 jobs paying out $24.4 billion in wages, and generated nearly one-third of the state’s general fund revenue in 2024, according to a new report from the Nevada Resort Association.

The gaming industry in Nevada reported roughly $15.8 billion in revenue last year, more than three times as much as the next closest state (Pennsylvania) and paid approximately $2.4 billion in industry-specific taxes and fees.

All of those figures are up from two years ago, which was the last time the NRA released its industry-wide fact sheet.

“The Facts” is a biennial study completed by Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis for the NRA, a business organization representing 72 resorts throughout the state. The report is prepared every other year to coincide with the state legislative session.

“As you read through the report, it’s clear that the tourism industry is a vital engine of economic growth, creating a far-reaching ripple effect across the community,” said Virginia Valentine, president and chief executive officer of the Nevada Resort Association. “Our industry spends millions of dollars on goods and services with local vendors, including small businesses. Leisure and hospitality employees flow back their wages into the economy, supporting neighborhood restaurants, grocery stores, barber shops, salons, dry cleaners, and more. This continuous cycle of investment and reinvestment fuels local businesses, creates jobs, and strengthens the foundation of our community.”

“The Facts” — previously known as the “Nevada Gaming Fact Book” — provides a comprehensive overview of the contributions of the state’s largest industry through employment, capital investment, tax revenue, philanthropic activities and environmental sustainability initiatives through a presentation of graphs, charts and visuals.

This year’s 76-page report highlights the ripple effect the tourism and resort industry has on ancillary businesses and evaluates the induced impact of spending in the community by hospitality employees.

“A strong tourism industry fuels job creation, allows small businesses to thrive, generates vital tax revenue for state and local governments, fosters capital investments and strengthens community organizations,” said John Maddox, chair of the NRA’s board of directors.

Corporate responsibility initiatives and community impact/engagement strategies were also documented. Among the notable mentions were the more than 6,000 of volunteer hours logged by Caesars Entertainment team members; MGM Resorts International’s Mega Solar Array that can power up to 90 percent of Las Vegas’ daytime energy needs; Red Rock Resorts’ $10 million commitment to a transitional housing project in the valley; more than $6.4 million donated to nonprofits by Wynn Resorts; and the launch of the Food Rescue Alliance by The Venetian Resort.

“In addition to our substantial economic contributions, we take great pride in our work with local nonprofits and as leaders in environmental sustainability,” Maddox said. “As outlined in this report, we are dedicated to making a meaningful, lasting impact — enhancing lives today while building a stronger, more sustainable future for Nevada.”

The 2025 version of “The Facts” also looks ahead at 68 projects either currently under construction or in planning stages. The report notes that $17.6 billion in project costs are on the books to enhance and expand Nevada’s tourism industry, with more than $13.8 billion planned for Southern Nevada.

