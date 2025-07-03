Resort pools: Some are free, some have a fee, many open to locals

It’s the heart of the summer pool season and several Southern Nevada resorts invite local residents to cool off in their swimming areas.

What’s planned in Nevada for the next Fourth of July, when America turns 250?

New daily bus service to link Las Vegas with other major Southwest cities

Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s pool season in Southern Nevada, daytime temperatures are heating up and many Las Vegans are ready to get cool in a pool.

At Las Vegas resorts, some pools are open only to hotel guests, while others open their doors to Southern Nevadans — sometimes with a fee attached.

At most pools, guests can rent chairs, daybeds and cabanas.

Here are some details about local pools.

Station Casinos properties

Bel-Aire Back Yard (Durango): 10 a.m. to sunset

Green Valley Ranch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Pond, for over age 21, Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Red Rock Resort: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rouge Room cabanas for over age 21, Fridays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to sunset.

Palace Station: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunset Station: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 29.

Reservations are required for Station Casinos pools.

Boyd Gaming properties

Orleans: The Splash Pool is open to the public with a $50 admission fee for a day pass.

The property is currently running an offer for locals for free daybeds or cabanas. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 1 through the end of the season.

Aliante: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through mid-October. Available to non-hotel local guests with day passes Mondays through Fridays for adults $20, children 4-15 $10, under 4 free; Saturdays, Sundays and holidays adults $30, children 4-15 $12. Summer special after 4 p.m., half-price admission (based on availability).

— The Suncoast, Cannery and Sam’s Town pools are for hotel guests only.

MGM Resorts International properties

Bellagio: five pools, four whirlpools, including Cypress Pool (18 and older), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change)

Aria: three pool experiences - Yucca Pool, Palm Pool, Sky Pool (Sky Pool is for Sky Suites guests) all pools open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change); LIQUID Pool Lounge (21 and older), Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close

Vdara: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change) - One main pool, one whirlpool and three semi-private plunge pools for cabana guests on the 40,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Boulevard Pool, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change); Marquee Dayclub (21 and older), Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close. The Chelsea Pool, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change)

MGM Grand: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change); Palm Tree Beach Club (21 and older), Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to close; The Signature at MGM Grand Pool, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change)

Mandalay Bay: with five pools including a lazy river, a 1.6-million-gallon wave pool, and a sand beach 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change); Moorea Beach Club (21 and older), Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; WET Deck at W Las Vegas, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change); Daylight Beach Club, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Four Seasons Pool, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Park MGM: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change); NoMad Pool, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change)

New York-New York: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (subject to change)

Luxor: The Oasis Pool at Luxor, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Temptation Sundays, every Sunday through August 31, noon-6pm

— Excalibur, Excalibur Pool, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change)

Caesars Entertainment properties

Unless otherwise noted, access open to both hotel and non-hotel guests of all ages.

Caesars Palace: Garden of the Gods, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Linq Hotel: The Influence Pool at the Linq, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., ages 21 and older

Flamingo: Flamingo Go Pool, ages 21 and older, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Family pool, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paris Las Vegas: Pool A Paris, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harrah’s Las Vegas: The Pool at Harrah’s Las Vegas, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Planet Hollywood Resort: The Scene Pool Deck at Planet Hollywood, North Pool and South Pool, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. FlowRider (ages 13 and older), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., locals admission $24.99 with full-day passes available.

Horseshoe Las Vegas: Blu Pool, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas

With the exception of the Encore Beach Club, all Wynn pools are limited to hotel guests.

Encore Beach Club is open to guests 21 and older and open at noon Fridays, at 11 a.m. Saturdays and at 1 p.m., Sundays, closing at 7 p.m. Admission charges range from $30 to $100 based on special events.

Fontainebleau

— Oasis Pool Deck, Grand Pool Deck, Legacy Pool, LIV Beach (open to hotel guests). Cabanas and daybed are available for purchase, online, for both hotel guests and visitors.

Palms

— Free admission to the public and locals over 21, seven days a week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Cabanas are also free to Nevada locals 21 and older based on availability Sunday through Friday by showing a local Nevada ID. Go to https://www.palms.com/locals-free-cabana-rsvp to reserve a cabana.

— Floats available to locals for free.

JW Marriott Las Vegas

— JW Marriott Las Vegas pool open to local guests 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with daily admission of $25 per person (10 and older), $15 per child (6-9 years old) and free to children under 5, through Sept. 7. From Sept. 8 to Oct. 25, rates change to daily admission of $20 per person (10 and older), $10 per child (6-9 years old) and free to children under 5.

— Cabana rates start at $250 Monday through Friday and $350 on weekends and holidays through Sept. 7, with rates starting at $200 and $275 Sept. 8 through Oct. 25.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.