Tourism

Resorts World unveils Hallmark-inspired Christmas suite

November 28, 2022
 
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)
A look inside the "Glam Christmas" suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World that was made in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. (Hilton)

If you’ve ever wanted to be immersed in a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, you now have a chance this holiday season at Resorts World with a new holiday-themed hotel suite.

The casino-resort partnered with Hilton and the Hallmark Channel to create a Christmas-themed suite that makes guests feel like they’re living inside one of Hallmark’s popular “Countdown to Christmas” movies. The specialty suite at Resorts World is one of three properties to offer the package, joining Hilton Chicago and Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The “Glam Christmas” suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World includes a wreath on the hotel door, wall-to-wall holiday decorations such as oversized presents, a Christmas tree and a ceiling covered in tinsel as well as a photo wall made of sequin holiday trees. Guests will also be able to watch Hallmark Channel holiday movies during their stay with movie snacks and hot cocoa.

The 800-square-foot one-bedroom suite can sleep up to four people, and the nightly rate starts at $800, according to Shannon McCallum, vice president of hotel operations at Resorts World.

“Our suite is truly the closest thing to living inside of a Hallmark movie, so we expect demand to be extremely high for this unique one-of-a-kind experience,” McCallum said in an email to the Review-Journal.

Reservations for the suite opened Nov. 18 and will run until Dec. 31.

McCallum said interest has been high and the property already has multi-night stays booked for the suite, though she added that there’s still a “few nights” available.

The Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” programming features round-the-clock holiday movies and started Oct. 21. It will continue until Jan. 1.

Hallmark said it wanted to provide a chance for fans of its holiday movies to truly wrap themselves in the movie-watching experience.

“Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers,” Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer at Hallmark Media, said in a statement.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

