Ride the monorail? You can now get discounts at Vegas attractions

The monorail’s “Show Your Ticket and Save” promotion offers discounted prices, up to 50 percent off some admissions, and two-for-one deals for 35 local attractions.

The Las Vegas Monorail travels near MGM Grand on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has launched a discount program that offers deals to 35 Las Vegas shows and attractions for a lower rate.

The monorail’s “Show Your Ticket and Save” promotion offers discounted prices, up to 50 percent off some admissions, and two-for-one deals for several attractions.

To get the discount, monorail riders should use the link provided on their Monorail eTicket confirmation, or scan any “Show Your Ticket and Save” sign inside the Monorail faregates for full offer redemption details, including promotional codes, links and instructions. Riders can also visit a Monorail customer service desk for more information.

Here’s a list of attractions offering discounts with the monorail promotion:

— Amina Spa, Balla Italian Soul, The Tangier and Prendi at Sahara.

— “Awakening” at Wynn Las Vegas.

— Big Bus Las Vegas.

— Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, Real Bodies and Dino Safari at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

— Criss Angel “Mindfreak” and Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

— Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at Luxor.

— Donny Osmond, “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis” and “Menopause the Musical” at Harrah’s.

— Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas

— Fantasy Lab at Fashion Show.

— FlyOver Vegas.

— GoCar Tours.

— Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

— High Roller Observation Wheel and FlyLinq Zipline at The Linq Promenade

— “Hunger Games: The Exhibition” at MGM Grand.

— Kamu Ultra Karaoke located inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

— Lip Smacking Foodie Tours.

— “The Magic of Jen Kramer,” The International Bar and Sid’s Café at Westgate Las Vegas.

— Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island.

— “Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly” at The Linq.

— PanIQ Escape Room at The Venetian.

— Papillon Helicopter Tours.

— Pink Adventure Tours.

— “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” at Flamingo.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.